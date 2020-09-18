NI seal first victory in Women’s Euro 2022 qualifying campaign

Northern Ireland have secured a comprehensive first victory in their Women's Euro 2022 qualifying campaign.

Kenny Shiels’ team, who had lost two and drawn two of their previous four matches, thumped the Faroe Islands 6-0 in Torshavn.

Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness celebrates scoring against Faroe Islands. Credit: Presseye

Rachel Furness, Simone Magill, Lauren Wade and Kirsty McGuinness put the visitors four up at half-time, with Wade and Magill both grabbing their second after the break.

The second half was also notable for Joely Andrews making her senior international debut.

Northern Ireland sit third in Group C, three points behind second-placed Wales and seven adrift of Norway.