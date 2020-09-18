Detectives investigating the funeral of a senior republican have invited a number of attendees to be interviewed.

Scenes of mass gatherings in west Belfast at Bobby Storey's funeral despite restrictions as part of the coronavirus regulations sparked outrage in June.

Mourners included senior Sinn Féin representatives like Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Webster of Cumbria Constabulary was appointed to oversee and direct the PSNI inquiry into the matter.

In a statement, DCC Webster has revealed that a number of letters have been issued to people who have been identified as having been present at the funeral.

Updating on the progress of the investigation DCC Mark Webster said: “The letters are inviting these individuals to participate in a voluntary interview with investigating officers at a local police station.

“Upon receipt of a letter individuals will have fourteen days to respond should they wish to take part in an interview.

“As this matter remains a live investigation there will be no further commentary at this time”.