University students face suspension for Covid-19 breaches

Students of Northern Ireland's universities face an automatic suspension if they breach coronavirus guidelines.

Queen's University and Ulster University have both released statements confirming that disciplinary action will be taken once terms begin.

It comes amid a growing number of complaints and concerns over parties in the Holyland area of south Belfast.

Local residents have expressed alarm that people congregating ahead of the new academic term could cause a spike in infection.

Coronavirus restrictions in Belfast became legally enforceable by police on Wednesday and repeat offenders now face fines of up to £960.

In a statement, the President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University in Belfast has said that "in recent days it has become apparent that a minority of students are not playing their part in terms of their off-campus behaviour. "

Professor Ian Greer said: "Given the context, we are required to take a rigorous and stringent approach to the application of disciplinary measures and these include significant fines, suspension from your course and potential expulsion from the University.

"If the University receives notification of a COVID breach from the PSNI, students will be suspended with immediate effect for 14 days."

There has been growing number of complaints and concerns over parties in the Holyland area in recent weeks.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Ulster University has said that "anti-social behaviour of any kind, but particularly that which breaches COVID guidelines cannot be tolerated."

They added: "From beginning of term on September 21st, every student reported for breaching COVID 19 regulations will receive an immediate precautionary suspension.

"For those students, the University will deliver ‘COVID & Good Citizenship Awareness Training’ with a compulsory reflective submission must be provided before that suspension may be lifted."