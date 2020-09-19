222 cases of Covid-19 confirmed across NI in last 24 hours
Two-hundred and twenty-two people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours.
It's the biggest daily increase since March.
The latest Department of Health statistics also revealed over nine-hundred people have contracted the virus in the last week.
575
Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland.
On Friday it was confirmed there had been two more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland.
Twenty-one people who tested positive were reported to be in hospital, with four in intensive care and three on ventilators.
More reading: