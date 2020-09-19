Two-hundred and twenty-two people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours.

It's the biggest daily increase since March.

The latest Department of Health statistics also revealed over nine-hundred people have contracted the virus in the last week.

575 Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland.

On Friday it was confirmed there had been two more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland.

Twenty-one people who tested positive were reported to be in hospital, with four in intensive care and three on ventilators.

