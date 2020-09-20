A man has been shot in his arms and legs at a house in Co Antrim.

Three men reportedly forced their way into the property near the village of the Stranocum at around 10:20pm on Saturday night.

Police are treating it as a paramilitary-style attack.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said: "This is despicable and should not happen in a civilised society."

North Antrim DUP MLA and Policing Board Member Mervyn Storey condemned the latest attack."Sadly yet again we have had a shooting attack in the area. Last night three men entered a property in the Ballykenver road outside Stranocum and shot a man in the arms and legs. As with previous attacks they are to be condemned in the strongest possible way. We live in a democratic society not some sort of wild west.

"As we are seeing a worrying increase in these attacks I will be meeting with senior police to discuss how they are going to deal with this upsurge and give confidence to the local community that all is being do to catch those responsible.”

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.