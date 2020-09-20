Nearly 1000 new Covid cases in seven days

176 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

It brings the total of new confirmed cases over the weekend to 398.

977 Confirmed cases in last 7 days in NI

On Saturday the Department of Health revealed the biggest daily increase in cases since March.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths here recorded in Northern Ireland by the department to date is 575.

On Friday twenty-one people who had tested positive for the virus here were being treated in hospital.

