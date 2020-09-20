Police have issued over seventy Covid notices in the Holyland and Stranmillis areas of south Belfast.

Thirteen prohibition notices were also handed out over the last two nights.

Coronavirus restrictions in Belfast became legally enforceable by police last week.

Police say they will continue to carry out a robust operation over the coming days to ensure covid guidelines are being followed.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "It is disappointing and frustrating that once again we need to remind people of the importance of following the clear and specific advice, guidance and warnings issued by ourselves, the Health Minister, Universities and others.

"Our robust policing operation will continue over the coming days with our partner agencies, including representatives from Belfast City Council and both universities.

"If you have moved to the Holyland area or are visiting the area, you must adhere to the Health Protection Regulations to protect yourselves and others from Covid19."

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on Saturday for possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply.

He was later released on bail, pending further enquiries.

More reading: