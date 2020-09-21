125 more people test positive for Covid-19 in NI in 24 hours

A total of 1,014 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last seven days, with 125 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

According to the latest Department of Health data, there have been 264 positive test results in Belfast in the last seven days.

Other areas where figures are high include Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (155), Newry Mourne and Down (139), and Derry City and Strabane (121).

There have been no new deaths in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Thirty-three people with Covid-19 are in hospital – the highest figure in months.

Five of them are being treated in intensive care and three are on ventilators.

There are currently 30 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further 12 suspected outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has said there is now a greater emphasis on enforcing coronavirus regulations in the Holyland area of Belfast where concerns have been raised over breaches, including parties and other anti-social behaviour.

Fifty-five Covid notices were issued overnight – 31 in one house alone.

An unscheduled meeting of the Stormont Executive has been called in response to rising Covid-19 infection rates.

Ministers will meet at 3.30pm on Monday to consider further restrictions in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill will announce the outcome of the meeting later.