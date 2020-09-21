Arlene Foster 'deeply concerned' following GAA pitch invasion

The First Minister has expressed deep concern at a pitch invasion following a GAA club final in Co Tyrone. Jubilant crowds raced onto the field at Omagh's Healy Park following Dungannon Clarkes' victory over Trillick in the Tyrone football final. It has prompted concerns about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, Arlene Foster said. Dungannon became Tyrone football champions for the first time in 64 years after securing victory in a penalty shoot-out.

Ulster GAA has a section of its website dedicated to keeping people safe during the pandemic. That includes encouragement to download the Covid-19 tracker phone app. A special Covid-19 advisory group was established within the GAA to inform the safe resumption of activities. Mrs Foster added: "Deeply concerned about the images from yesterday's GAA match." Earlier this summer Ulster GAA set limits on the number of spectators attending events. Supporters were strongly advised to wear face coverings at games and bring their own hand sanitiser. Ulster GAA has been approached for comment.