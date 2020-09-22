Police issue 37 more covid notices in south Belfast

Police have issued 37 covid notices in the Holyland and Stranmillis area of south Belfast during overnight patrols on Monday.

Officers also handed out ten prohibition notices and one Community Resolution Notice as part of an ongoing operation to address antisocial and criminal behaviour in the area.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said police also had to contend with large numbers of young people congregating in the Agincourt Avenue area.

He said: “While Police, council officers and university representatives engaged with many of the young people to give them advice and guidance, it is critical that young people who have moved to the area take personal responsibility for their behaviour. "

To date, our preliminary enquiries have indicated that the majority of people we’ve issued Covid notices to in the area are not students. Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick

Mr Kirkpatrick continued: "Police have a very simple message to anyone considering visiting or attending parties in this residential part of south Belfast; DON’T!

“I again appeal to parents and guardians to speak with their young people, to ensure they know where they are, who they are with and what they are doing. Parents and guardians who allow young people to visit friends or attend parties in this residential area are not helping this situation.

“If you have moved to the Holyland area, you must adhere to the Health Protection Regulations to protect yourselves and others from Covid19. You must also be good neighbours as the residents of this area who are fed up dealing with anti-social and criminal behaviour on their doorsteps. "

A robust policing operation will continue in the area over the coming days.