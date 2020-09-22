'This is not a second lockdown, this is a wakeup call' - Foster

The First and Deputy First Ministers have called for the people of Northern Ireland to 'play their part' in the fight against Covid-19.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill spoke after a live televised address from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in which he warned of a return to tougher lockdown measures if covid restrictions are not followed.

The DUP leader reassured the public that 'this is not a second lockdown'.

She said: "This is a wake-up call. A reminder that we are not out of the woods.

"We have from 6pm this evening restricted how many people you can gather in your home. This is a tough restriction in a country where we are known for our hospitality. And despite all of our divisions in Northern Ireland, our doors have always been open."

We are good neighbours, we are naturally hospitable to everyone, but it is no kindness to host or attend large gatherings in each other's homes at this moment. We speak specifically about house parties inside and outside. The only winner will be Covid-19. Arlene Foster, First Minister

The First Minister said the restrictions would not stop families from seeing each other, so long as they are in a support bubble.

Those who work from home may also allow clients inside, but measures such as face coverings and washing your hands are encouraged to protect against transmission.

Arlene Foster continued: "I appreciate renewed measures are not good news but they are proportionate and we are trying to be practical.

"We will not get every last thing right, but our motives are to protect as many lives, and livelihoods as we can."

I'm immensely proud of Northern Ireland. We are resilient and we are kind. When our NHS staff needed encouragement, we all stepped up. Six months on, let's give this one big push. Arlene Foster, First Minister

Watch First Minister Arlene Foster in live address:

'Tonight we are sounding the alarm bells':

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she was deeply concerned about 'the alarming levels of the spread of the virus across the community'.

"We are in a critical period in our response to this pandemic.

"We cannot afford to let our guard down. And we understand that you are tired of living your daily lives with restrictions, especially when it comes to getting together with family, friends and neighbours."

Tonight we are sounding the alarm bells loud and clear throughout our society and asking you to go back to basics. Michelle O'Neill, Deputy First Minister

Sinn Fein's Stormont leader continued: "We stand here united as your political leaders. We are appealing for the whole community to play your part in uniting in solidarity to suppress further transmission of this deadly virus.

"We want to absolutely avoid a complete lockdown in the coming weeks and with you, we're trying to strike a balance of introducing limited restrictions while also living with the virus."

Watch Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill in live address:

The Executive will meet again on Thursday to discuss the measures outlined in the Prime Minister's address.