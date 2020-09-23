27 QUB students suspended over Covid breaches

A total of 27 Queen’s University students have been suspended from courses over suspected breaches of coronavirus regulations in Belfast, according to the DUP’s Diane Dodds.

If the university receives notification from the PSNI, then students will be suspended with immediate effect for 14 days.

Mrs Dodds’ Department for the Economy is responsible for further and higher education.

She said failure to follow the rules could have significant repercussions for students in medical subjects and may trigger fitness-to-practise issues.

“It might seem like fun now, but it could have dreadful health consequences for those you love and it could have consequences for your later life,” Mrs Dodds said.

“So I issue that as a very stark warning to students and I will support the universities in taking action to ensure people are safe and that students know that there are rules that have to be obeyed.”

The Minister briefed Stormont’s Economy Committee on Wednesday.

We are required to take a rigorous and stringent approach to the application of disciplinary measures and these include significant fines, suspension from your course and potential expulsion from the university. Queen's University, Belfast

It comes after police handed out dozens of fines for coronavirus breaches after breaking up house parties in the Holyland area of Belfast.

The university said there were potential consequences if the rules were not followed as it begins the new academic year.

It added: “Students who disregard public health guidelines and host, or attend, large gatherings are not only risking their own health, and that of friends and family, but also face the possibility of substantial penalties.”

The institution added: "For students in professional subjects such as medicine and nursing, it is also important to understand that such breaches may trigger fitness-to-practise procedures for their future profession.

“This emphasises the importance of a responsible approach, which is in your best interests, both now and in the future.”

Police issued 40 Covid notices, 12 prohibition notices on properties and three community resolution notices as part of the operation to address anti-social and criminal activity in south Belfast from Tuesday afternoon through to the early hours of Wednesday.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "One young male received his first notice just after 4.30pm yesterday.

“Unfortunately, this male continued to disregard advice throughout the evening and was issued with additional Covid notices, resulting in a fine of £240.

“Once again, last night through to the early hours of this morning, police, council officers and university representatives engaged with large numbers of people attending parties and gathering on the street at various locations.

“People need to stop this behaviour.”