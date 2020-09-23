Bereaved family of Craigavon patient call for public inquiry

Video report by UTV Correspondent Sharon O'Neill

A family grieving for the husband and father they lost after he contracted Covid-19 at Craigavon Area Hospital are calling for a public inquiry into what happened.

A major investigation is already underway into coronavirus outbreaks at both Craigavon and Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry which are both operated by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

Eleven patients have died so far.

Among them is John Fleming, whose family had been told they would have many more years with him despite him having cancer.

But those hopes and expectations were shattered when he caught Covid.

His wife Ann, son Anthony and daughter Yvonne met with Health Minister Robin Swann in private on Wednesday to talk about their concerns.

They shared a letter to the minister with UTV – a harrowing read laying bare their pain.

“What can I say? It was unnecessary and it happened and I’m just angry and frustrated,” Ann said.

“It’s not easy to come to terms with it – in fact, I haven’t come to terms with it.”

John Fleming's wife Ann, son Anthony, and daughter Yvonne. Credit: UTV

The family feel a public inquiry is needed, so lessons can be learned, and they are also urging the health trust to take responsibility.

Amid their own grief, the Flemings are also acutely aware of the risks still posed by the virus, amid concerns some people are not heeding guidance aimed at slowing its spread.

“Wear a mask,” they urged. “Wash your hands. What’s 20 seconds to wash your hands? Think of your parents, think of your granny, whatever - think of these people that are close beside you.

“Think.”

Read more: Health Minister warns NI ‘can’t police Covid-19 out of existence’