NI ‘ahead of rest of UK’ in reaching second wave

Northern Ireland is already in the early stages of a second wave in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a leading doctor.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, is warning against complacency amid rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the community.

“It looks like we’re now entering the second wave,” Dr Black told UTV.

“One issue of concern would be the fact that, whereas before we were three or four weeks behind England, my infectious disease colleagues are telling me it looks like we’re ahead of the rest of the UK this time.

“So we’re getting more infections than England, Scotland and Wales at the moment.”

Do the right things, adhere to the restrictions, and that’s how you’ll save lives – especially in the older age group. Dr Tom Black, BMA NI

The comments come after restrictions were effectively extended UK-wide to try to slow the spread of infection.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Tuesday night to outline the measures.

The broadcast was followed by a briefing from First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirming the situation in Northern Ireland, where restrictions on mixing between households had already come into force.

Previously, the Belfast council area, Ballymena town, and a limited number of other postcode areas had seen restrictions tightened.

Now, there is to be no mixing between households for anyone, except to form support “bubbles” and in other limited circumstances.

But leaders have insisted this is not a second “lockdown”.

While working from home is being encouraged where possible, it can continue in other settings with social distancing and sanitisation in place.

Wet pubs are also reopening as planned, although the Prime Minister’s measures include a 10pm closing time in England.

Latest stats

There have been 220 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

There have been no further related deaths recorded, with the toll in the region remaining at 577.

Forty-one people with Covid-19 are in hospital – six are in intensive care and five are on ventilators.

There are currently 27 confirmed outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland, and a further 13 suspected outbreaks.

Coronavirus restrictions

You cannot:

allow people you do not live with into your home, unless they’re in your support bubble

allow more than six people to gather in your garden, from more than two households

You can: