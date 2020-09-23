Police are preparing to deal with a 24-hour protest outside Maghaberry Prison, with the rally arranged in support of dissident republican prisoners on hunger strike.

Inmates involved have been refusing food for the past seven days.

A number of them were arrested as part of a recent MI5 operation against the New IRA.

Among them is Palestinian GP Dr Issam Bassalat Hijjawi, who is being held in a separate wing after a visit to an outside hospital, due to Covid-19 guidelines.

However, the dissidents are angry he is being kept in isolation, leading to the hunger strike.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Prison Service says that, while in isolation, a person “will have access to healthcare, legal representation, showers, and can maintain family contact”.

The Prison Service also says it is “committed to doing everything possible to prevent the spread of Covid19 in our prisons”.

Meanwhile, graffiti supporting the hunger strike has appeared in nationalist areas like the Bogside in Londonderry.

A protest was also held in Derry on Wednesday evening.

A protest is held in Derry in support of hunger strikers in Maghaberry Prison. Credit: Pacemaker

And the prison protest is not just confined to Maghaberry.

Prisoners in Portlaoise in the Republic of Ireland are also involved, and a number of women in Hydebank began refusing food on Wednesday.

It is understood that one of them is Christine Connor, who was jailed last month for 20 years for attempting to kill police officers.

On Saturday, supporters of the inmates will stage a protest in west Belfast before travelling to Maghaberry where they say they will undertake a 24-hour fast outside the prison.

Justice Minister Naomi Long says her department has been liaising with the PSNI to ensure the protest is handled in an appropriate manner.