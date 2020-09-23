Strabane school shuts amid rise in coronavirus cases

A secondary school in Co Tyrone has closed after a number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Holy Cross College in Strabane announced the closure on Wednesday morning.

On Sunday, the school said two members of the school community had tested positive for coronavirus. A deep clean was undertaken in response.

On Wednesday, the school, which educates around 1,550 boys and girls, said a further two cases had been confirmed.

In a Facebook post, the college said: "Unfortunately the school has had to close at very short notice this morning due to two further confirmed cases in the school community."

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said the closure highlights the need for everyone to be vigilant and follow the public health advice.

The West Tyrone MP said:“The closure of Holy Cross College in Strabane as a result of COVID-19 will no doubt cause concern among many parents.“The decision was taken as a precaution for the safety of pupils, school staff and the wider community as a result of rising infection rates.“This reinforces the need for people to adhere to the call from Michelle O’Neill last night that this is a crucial time and that everyone must play their part in helping to stop the spread of the virus by following the public health advice and regulations.“I know this wasn't an easy decision for the school to take and the safety of pupils and staff is paramount."