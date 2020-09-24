189 more Covid-19 cases in NI in 24 hours

Another 189 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

The latest stats show that 3,558 people were tested during that 24-hour period.

There have been 1,128 positive cases in the last seven days – including 302 in Belfast, 213 in Derry City and Strabane, 157 in Newry, Mourne and Down, and 134 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health, leaving the official total at 577.

That figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for though.

Forty-one people are currently in hospital with Covid-19 – five are in intensive care and on ventilators.

There are currently 27 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further 12 suspected outbreaks.

