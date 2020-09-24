24 receive letters over Bobby Storey funeral

Twenty-four individuals have received letters inviting them for police interviews over the Bobby Storey funeral, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said. The police's part of the investigation is expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks, the senior officer added, then it will be up to prosecutors to consider the evidence. Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said she is among those to receive the letters. Mr Byrne said: "We are in dialogue with those 24 people and hopefully as the investigation progresses we can update further." He said the investigation had to be completed within six months and expected the evidence would be sent to the Public Prosecution Service within the next couple of weeks. Sinn Féin Assembly member Linda Dillon said she was one of those invited to attend interview, but added that police had got their approach to the investigation right. She accused the media and politicians of applying pressure.

Everything is about Bobby's funeral. The blatant hypocrisy in this room would sicken you. Linda Dillon MLA, Sinn Féin

"The right approach was taken because the PSNI took a balanced approach," she said. An independent officer from outside the force, Mark Webster, is leading the investigation.

The scenes at the height of the pandemic sparked calls for the deputy First Minister to resign. A row with the DUP over the matter prompted the suspension of joint briefings with Sinn Féin during the health emergency. Ulster Unionist Doug Beattie told Stormont's justice committee on Thursday the matter had affected the public health messaging.