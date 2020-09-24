43 more Covid notices issued over breaches in south Belfast

Police have issued 43 more Covid notices, plus 14 prohibition notices and one community resolution order, in response to anti-social and criminal activity in south Belfast.

Concerns have been raised over house parties and gatherings in the Holyland area of the city in particular, breaching restrictions in place to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest notices were handed out between Wednesday evening and 3am on Thursday.

Police say they are trying to work with council officers and university representatives to give advice and guidance before resorting to issuing notices or making arrests if necessary.

If you have moved to the Holyland area, you must be good neighbours as the residents of this area are fed up dealing with anti-social and criminal behaviour on their doorsteps. It is also critical that you follow the health protection regulations to protect yourselves and others from Covid-19. PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “We have consistently warned people of the risks and potential repercussions of not following the health protection regulations, which not only puts themselves, their families and the local community at risk, but also risks impacting on their education and career opportunities.

“I am again making an appeal to parents and guardians who allow their young people to visit friends or attend parties in this residential area.

“You are not helping this situation. Please speak to your young people, ensure you know where they are, who they are with and what they are doing. ”