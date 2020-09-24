DUP leader says ‘everyone subject to the law’ over maskless MP photo

DUP leader Arlene Foster has addressed a photograph of party colleague and MP Sammy Wilson appearing to travel on the Tube in London without a mask, despite coronavirus regulations.

Masks are supposed to be worn on public transport and other enclosed public spaces, such as shops.

Mr Wilson has previously referred to masks as “muzzles” and appeared to cast doubt on the UK-wide response to the pandemic.

It’s very important that we listen to the laws and abide by them. First Minister Arlene Foster

It is understood the East Antrim MP claims to have momentarily removed his mask to make a phone call while travelling on the Tube.

The picture, posted on social media and widely circulated, shows him reading a newspaper.

In response, Alliance Party MP Dr Stephen Farry posted a picture of himself wearing a mask on the Tube, saying: "Most NI MPs do acknowledge, understand and respect rules re facemasks on London Underground."

SDLP MP Claire Hanna simply reposted the picture of Sammy Wilson on the Tube, captioning it: "The Tube."

During Thursday’s press briefing, Mrs Foster was asked about the situation and stated that Mr Wilson had made a statement, adding: “Everyone is subject to the law and everyone is equally subject to the law.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she had not seen the photograph in question, but that she had heard about it, adding that she would encourage everyone to wear masks as much as possible.