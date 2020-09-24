Girl, 17, dies in Co Armagh one-vehicle crash

A 17-year-old girl has died following a one-vehicle crash in the Markethill area of Co Armagh, police have confirmed.

The incident, involving a blue Ford Fiesta, happened on the Coolmillish Road shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

Local Ulster Unionist councillor Gordon Kennedy, who lives close to the family, said it was devastating news.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends - I know the family well as they are neighbours of mine and it’s an absolute tragedy,” he said.

“My thoughts are also with those members of the public who helped at the scene. They and members of the emergency services did all they could to save her life.

“The local community will be thinking and praying for all those involved and their families.”

Officers investigating the crash are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101.