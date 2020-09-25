Cocaine and cash seized at airport amid INLA probe

Cocaine and cash have been seized during searches at Belfast International Airport by detectives investigating criminality linked to the INLA.

The operation was carried out on Friday by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Two men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug, possession with intent to supply and attempting to export Class A drugs.

They remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Hamilton said: “Today’s operation shows the hypocrisy of these drug criminals who claim to be defenders of their communities, but in actual fact are destroying their own community by preying on vulnerable members of society and making a profit from the harm caused by illegal drugs.

“The PCTF will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those drug criminals who hide behind the guise of paramilitaries.”

DI Hamilton added: “We will continue to target those criminals who are involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs and will continue to disrupt their activities at every opportunity.

“I would encourage members of the community who may have information that could assist our efforts, to please get in touch. We will listen to you and we will act on information you provide.”