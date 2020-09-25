Many still homeless a month on from Newcastle floods

Some people are still homeless one month after Storm Francis devastated the town of Newcastle in County Down.On 24 August, the Shimna River burst its banks and flooded dozens of properties in the town. Some residents were rescued by boat as the streets became rivers, as water up to 4ft in depth appeared on local thoroughfares.

Chris Callaghan's furniture lies in ruin waiting to be collected

Chris Callaghan speaks to UTV about what she lost, "It was utter devastation. It was like something from a film. It's furnished which is a Godsend because we have nothing. When we have to move again we'll have nothing. Everything was lost.

Sheila Maginn's home was completely flooded and left uninhabitable

Three residents who were flooded are now living in a hotel.One was heartbroken to be in this situation,"To be shielding from covid, and struggling at home, then in minutes catapulted into being homeless with my home completely ruined and personal belongings devastated - the enormity of that - I don't believe the full impact has finally hit home"Another said,"You need to be in this situation to understand what it's like. We'd in this house for 49 years"There are plans to accelerate work on a long awaited flood alleviation scheme, promised by the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon shortly after the flooding.In a statement she said that she's committed to delivering the flood alleviation scheme.

"Debris has been removed from the Shimna river, and that work is underway to develop a community resilience group in Newcastle, which could help co-ordinate assistance when there's a risk of flooding." Nichola Mallon, Infrastructure Minister

While words and promises are welcome, residents in Newcastle want to see action.Paul Riley reports: