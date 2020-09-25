‘Overwhelming grief’ for family of teen killed in Co Armagh crash

The family of a 17-year-old girl who died in a one-vehicle crash in Markethill have said their joy in her achievements has “turned into tears of overwhelming grief”.

Rachael Lowry, who was from the local area, died in the incident on the Coolmillish Road shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

Expressing their sorrow at the tragic loss, a statement from the family said: “Rachael had grown into a beautiful young 17-year-old girl with great gifts in music and creativity.

“The family were so proud of Rachael when in 2017 she won the Junior World Drum Major Championship, and again in 2019 when she was runner-up in the Juvenile World Drum Major competition.

“With excellent GCSE results this year and beginning a Health and Social Care course at the SRC in Armagh, Rachael had a bright future ahead of her.”

The family’s joy in Rachael’s achievements were turned into tears of overwhelming grief yesterday afternoon. Lowry family

The family have also said they would like to “express their sincerest thanks” to PSNI, Air Ambulance and neighbours at the scene who all cared for Rachael.

They have also now requested privacy to try to come to terms with what has happened.

A statement from Markethill High School said the entire school community had been deeply saddened by the news.

“Rachael was a very popular and well-liked member of the school community who demonstrated a genuine talent towards the creative aspects of school life,” principal Colin Berry said.

“She left our school in June 2020 with an excellent set of GCSE results, ready to embrace the next step of her educational pathway.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Rachael had a great future ahead of her and she will be remembered with great fondness by the entire school community.”

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101.