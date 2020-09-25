People urged to avoid cross-border travel due to Covid

Chief Medical Officers in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are appealing to people to avoid unnecessary cross-border travel, due to rising numbers of Covid cases in border areas.

Co Donegal and neighbouring areas like Londonderry, Strabane and parts of Fermanagh have seen significant increases in new cases in recent days.

Northern Ireland’s Dr Michael McBridge and the Republic’s Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn met on Friday morning to review the situation.

In a joint statement, they said: “We would appeal to everyone to avoid all but necessary travel across the border.

“It is also recommended that employers on both sides of the border make every effort to facilitate employees to work from home in so far as is possible.

“We realise that for those living in border areas this will not be welcome news, but we must prevent further spread of this virus and we can only do so by working together to protect each other.”

The CMOs noted specific concern with regard to the significant proportion of cases in young people in both Donegal and Derry.

They urged everyone on both sides of the border to adhere to public health advice to keep themselves and others safe – but particularly appealed to teenagers and those in their 20s and 30s to reduce their social contacts.

The CMOs have said close collaboration will continue between relevant authorities in Northern Ireland and the Republic to address "the concerning trend" in case numbers on both sides of the border - not just in the Donegal and Derry areas, but also in other areas along the border "where the profile of the disease continues to evolve".