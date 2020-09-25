Older people are among those most vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus, so how do they feel about being isolated from family and friends while seeing some young people fail to heed restrictions?

No matter where you go or what you are getting up to, it’s hard not to talk about Covid-19. It’s now part of our everyday chat around the kitchen table or dinner on the knee in front of the TV.

Having moved 80 miles away from my folks, I visit every weekend for a catch-up on the ‘news’, from them might I add!

My folks are over 70 and full of life, but Covid is always there and always what the conversation comes back to.

PS: 70 is not old #justsaying

80,000 The number of over 65s in NI who live alone, according to NISRA

I didn’t see my parents during lockdown and I still take extra precautions when I call for my weekend mince pie lunch and bag of buns to take home.

Chatting to my parents every week and meeting the ladies from Colmcille Senior Citizens' Club in Omagh has made me reflect on my selfish ways when I was younger. Note I say younger, not young!

At 38, I appreciate more and more the zest for life older people have, and especially at a time when they have become so vulnerable and perhaps a little bit more precious because there is a killer that we cannot control.

Around 92% of Covid-related deaths have been of over 65s. Yet when asked should those young people partying be more thoughtful?

“You can’t put an old person’s head on young shoulders,” was the response.

What compassion and understanding from Kathleen McGarrity, 83 years young and a volunteer at Colmcille Senior Citizens' Club.

Kathleen is a volunteer at Colmcille Senior Citizens' Club. Credit: UTV

Anne Stevenson (75), who lives alone, told me her social life has “practically vanished”.

She depends so much on her clubs that have all closed down because of Covid and they won’t be starting up anytime soon. She admits life is more depressing.

“My quality of life has toned down a lot,” she said.

Anne talks about the impact of social clubs for older people having to close their doors. Credit: UTV

Yet, as Anne is forced to give up what she loves so much, she still has sympathy for the younger generation who continue to party.

“It’s unprecedented - I think that’s why young people have difficulty with it, because nothing like that has ever happened in their lives before.”

Sheila Meyler (77) put it down to it being “the nature of young people to be rebellious”.

“Weren’t we all!” she told me. (Yes)

“But they just have to be a bit more careful ... It is a deadly virus. We must always remember that.”

Sheila says we were all young once. Credit: UTV

We have so much to learn from our older generation. But we all have a responsibility to protect them too.

And yes, let’s remember it is a deadly virus.