Concern 10pm curfew would make pubs 'unsustainable'

Hospitality Ulster says it is seeking clarification from the Executive around the latest coronavirus restrictions.

It comes after the regulations around the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland were tightened on Friday.

A maximum of two households of six people at a table now extends to outdoor seating as well as indoor.

The industry says this creates further confusion.

“This hasn’t been publicised to any degree, so lots of people will not know,” Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster said.

“They’re working, they’re busy over the weekend, small businesses - a lot of them won’t check their emails until Monday.

“So I do hope there’s really no heavy-handed enforcement over this weekend until people find out what the rules are.”

So far the Executive has not amended opening times - but Stormont looks set to decide on a curfew for the sector next week.

“Our major concern is on Monday, if we see a curfew brought in at 10pm, it’s basically closing us without closing us because we become totally unsustainable," added Colin Neill.

“This is not about reducing profit, no-one’s making profit, this is actually increasing our loss.”