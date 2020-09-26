Dissident republicans stage protest outside Maghaberry

A protest has begun outside Maghaberry prison in support of dissident republicans who have been on hunger strike for over a week.

There was a large PSNI presence as the protestors gathered in the car park on Saturday, before rallying at the jail gates where they plan to remain overnight.

A number of fireworks have been set off and claxon horns sounded.

A police sign warned that the gathering was illegal and anyone taking part could be liable to prosecution.