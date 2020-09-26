One further Covid-19 death and 319 new cases in NI

One further death and 319 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures from the Health Department showed the total number of coronavirus infections now stands at 10,524.

In the Republic of Ireland, a further five people have died with Covid-19.

A total of 248 new cases were confirmed - including 37 in Co Donegal, where new tighter restrictions have come into place.

Police activity has been stepped up across the county, and a number of “targeted checkpoints” are in place.

“An Garda Síochána wants to remind everyone that people are being encouraged not to travel out of or into the county of Donegal unless absolutely necessary,” a statement said.

Meanwhile the chief medical officer for Northern Ireland and acting chief medical officer for the Republic have urged people to continue to follow public health advice.

Dr Michael McBride and Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Given the current number of new cases in Donegal and neighbouring areas of NI in Derry/Londonderry, Strabane and Fermanagh we would appeal to everyone to avoid all but necessary travel across the border.

“It is also recommended that employers on both sides of the border make every effort to facilitate employees to work from home in so far as is possible.

“We realise that for those living in border areas this will not be welcome news but we must prevent further spread of this virus and we can only do so by working together to protect each other."