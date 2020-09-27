Catlin clinches Irish Open title at Galgorm

John Catlin has won the Irish Open at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

The American turned in a final round of 64 to finish on 10 under.

He clinched a two-shot victory over England’s Aaron Rai as the tournament came to a thrilling finish on Sunday evening.

A birdie at the par-five 18th would have forced a play-off, but Rai could only record his third bogey of the final round to finish on eight under.

Thai Jazz Janewattananond and Australian Maverick Antcliff finished one shot further back in a tie for third.