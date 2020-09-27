Four charged following protest outside Maghaberry

Four men are to appear in court charged with a number of public order offences, including riotous behaviour, following a protest outside Maghaberry Prison.

The men, three of them aged 20 and the fourth aged 23, have also been charged with a number of fireworks offences.

All four were arrested during the demonstration on Saturday after a police officer was injured.

The rally was being held in support of dissident republicans.

The four men are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday. All charges are reviewed by the PPS.