More than 500 new Covid-19 cases over weekend in NI

More than 500 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Northern Ireland over the weekend.

The latest figures from the Health Department showed a further 187 people tested positive for Covid-19.

No further coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on Sunday.

Case numbers have remained high in the north west - there have now been 316 positive tests in the Derry and Strabane District Council area in the past seven days.

A mobile testing unit has been operating in Strabane over the weekend.