220 more Covid-19 cases in NI in 24 hours

Another 220 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland during the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

A total of 3,077 individuals were tested during that time.

The figures bring the number of positive cases in the last seven days to 1,513.

No further related deaths have been recorded by the department in the last 24 hours, leaving the official death toll at 578 – although that figure is expected to be higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

There are currently 51 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital – six are in intensive care and on ventilators.

There are 28 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further 11 suspected outbreaks.