Anger over ‘disgraceful attack’ on community centre in Ballymena

Rubbish has been piled against a door of a community centre in the Galgorm area of Ballymena and set alight, in an incident branded as “disgraceful” by a local councillor.

It is understood tiles were also removed from the roof of Galgorm Community Centre.

The attack on the building at Raphael Way, which is widely used for everything from nursery groups to groups for elderly people, happened sometime on Sunday evening.

TUV Alderman Stewart McDonald said he was “disgusted” by what had happened.

“I plan to speak to the PSNI about the matter later today and have already contacted council maintenance staff about getting things back into shape,” he said.

“The police need to take robust action against vandalism such as this - there is also a onus on parents to be sure they know where their children are and what they are at in the evening.”