Crude pipe bomb ‘may have partially exploded’ in Derry

A crude pipe bomb is believed to have partially exploded in an incident in Londonderry.

Police were called to the McGarvey Court area following the discovery of a suspicious device on Monday afternoon.

PSNI Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “ATO were tasked to the scene and an object found in the area, described as a crude explosive device, has been taken away for further examination.

“It is believed the device may have partially exploded at some stage and minor damage is reported to have been caused to a garden at a property in the area - thankfully no one has been injured.”

Detectives are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101.