Drugs and cash seized in west Belfast in INLA probe

Detectives investigating criminality linked to the INLA have seized an estimated £3,000-worth of cocaine, cannabis worth around £8,400, and approximately £4,000 in cash in west Belfast.

Searches were carried out in the city on Monday by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

A man and a woman, both aged 28, have been arrested and remain in police custody on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.

Detective Inspector Hamilton said: “The PCTF will continue to proactively investigate suspected drug criminality linked to the INLA at every opportunity.

“Today’s search and arrests are further evidence of our commitment to tackle drug criminality linked to paramilitaries and reduce the harm caused by drugs in the community.”

DI Hamilton added: “Drugs cause misery to users, their families and the wider community, and the proceeds of their sale are used to fund paramilitary activity.

“I would therefore encourage members of the community who may have information that could assist our efforts to tackle the blight of drugs, to please get in touch.”