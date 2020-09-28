Four appear in court over disorder outside Maghaberry

Four men, including the chairman of Saoradh in Londonderry, have appeared in court on charges linked to disorder outside Maghaberry Prison at the weekend.

A protest was held outside the prison on Saturday, in response to a hunger strike being held inside over an inmate being held in a Covid-19 isolation area after returning from an outside hospital.

It has been prison policy to quarantine for two weeks any prisoner who leaves the jail.

The court heard that more than 100 people had gathered and there had been “a confrontation with police” outside, that missiles including fireworks had been thrown, and an officer had been hurt.

Saoradh chairman Jude McCrory, 23 and from Magowan Park in Derry, was charged with disorderly behaviour.

A police officer told the court that his charge arose when the other three men were being arrested, so it was “separate from the activity of the protestors”.

The other men – 21-year-old Emmet McSheffrey, from Oakland Park in Derry, and 20-year-old Caoimhin Murphy, from Altowen Park in Coalisland, and Jordan Devine, 20 and from Synge Court in Derry – were all charged with rioting and with having fireworks without a licence.

Giving evidence, a PSNI detective sergeant said he believed he could connect the men to the charges against them.

The officer started to tell the court that a number of prisoners in Maghaberry were “fasting or refusing food”, but District Judge Rosie Watters said: “I don’t need to know all of that.”

Police did not object to bail and defence lawyers also argued that “there will be no further protests” as the quarantine period for the prisoner at the centre of the row will end on Tuesday.

All four men were freed on their own bail of £500 with conditions that they live in addresses approved by police, report to police three times a week, and are not with 100 metres of a notified or unnotified protest”.

The cases were all adjourned to 26 October.