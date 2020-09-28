Investigations continue into Dungannon stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses to the stabbing of a man in Dungannon over the weekend.

The incident occurred in the Market Square area at about 8.40pm on Saturday.

The victim was treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 27-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released on bail pending further equiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.