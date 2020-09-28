Primary school in Bangor closes for 14 days over Covid cases

A Bangor primary school has had to close its doors for 14 days after what it says is a “further case of Covid in the school community”.

A notice has been sent to parents and guardians of pupils at St Comgall’s Primary School, which has around 300 pupils in its classes.

Principal Cathy Hunter says in it: “Unfortunately at this time, I have no option but to close the school for 14 days in the best interests and to protect the health and safety of the whole school community.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and has been approved at a higher level.”

It is understood a number of classes and key staff are having to isolate, but the school has said there is “no need to panic” and no further action required.

Local Green Party councillor Barry McKee has urged employers to be “as flexible as possible” with parents who will be affected by the school’s closure.

“The advice from the school is not to panic which I believe to be good advice,” he said.

“I have confidence that the school is prioritising public health and working with the Public Health Agency to make decisions based on the health and safety of the entire school community.”