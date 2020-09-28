QUB students self-isolating in halls of residence

A number of students living in Queen’s Accommodation have tested positive for coronavirus.

The university confirmed that a “small number” of students are now self-isolating after transmission of the virus happened in a social setting.

A spokesperson from the University would not confirm the exact number of students who have been asked to self-isolate or which university accommodation is affected.

In a statement the University said: “The University can confirm that a small number of students living in Queen’s Accommodation have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The University is working closely with the PHA and in line with their guidance all affected students or those who are considered to be at risk have been informed, asked to self-isolate and are being fully supported to do so.

“The University has in place robust protocols to minimise the risk of further spread that are being applied.

“All other students and their families should remain calm and continue to follow public health guidelines to protect themselves and others. The evidence suggests that any transmission of the virus is taking place in social settings.”