There have been 320 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, the Department of Health has said.

320 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the total number of infections to 11,269, including 1,702 notified within the last seven days.

There were no further deaths recorded by the department, leaving the toll at 578.

Department of Health: Covid-19 Dashboard