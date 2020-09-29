Executive announces 11pm curfew for hospitality sector in Northern Ireland

An 11pm curfew has been announced for the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland.

Stormont First Minister, Arlene Foster announced the introduction of the curfew in the assembly on Tuesday.

The curfew will come into effect in Northern Ireland from midnight on Wednesday and includes an instruction for last orders to be called at 10.30pm.

It will apply to pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, hotels and guesthouse bars, Arlene Foster told the Stormont Assembly.

Mrs Foster said the arrangements will be subject to enforcement.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said he welcomed that the earlier curfew time of 10pm was dismissed by Stormont ministers, but warned the 11pm curfew will still see the sector lose hours.

"We respect that health has to come first, but this curfew and other restrictions must be kept under continuous review," he said.

"The sector is going to lose hours, it's losing staff and it has lost live music and needs to be given a fighting chance.

"A curfew is not ideal, but we in the hospitality sector will do all we can to make this work, which hopefully will be only a temporary measure."