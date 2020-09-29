NI could have recorded 1,000 new cases per day without recent restrictions

Northern Ireland would have recorded 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day within a month without recent restrictions, the scientist advising Stormont ministers said.

Around 250 are being notified daily at present, and numbers are doubling every 10 days.

Professor Ian Young said Londonderry, Strabane, Newry and Mid-Ulster had seen substantial increases within the last week.

He said: "The Covid virus is going to be with us forever, for the rest of our lives, and the question is how much of it will there be?"

He added: "In a month we would be at 1,000 cases per day if we continued on current trends."

An 11pm curfew has been announced for the hospitality sector to slow the virus.

The number of cases has been rising in recent weeks, with 1,513 positive tests reported in the last seven days and the contacts of each infected person up to nearly four.

First Minister Arlene Foster told the Stormont Assembly the increase was of serious concern and if not stopped would inevitably lead to an increase in hospital admissions and deaths.

The time limit will apply from midnight on Wednesday to pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes as well as hotel and guesthouse bars.

Mrs Foster said: "Building on the measures already in place, the Executive agreed last Thursday that a closing time of 11pm should be applied to the hospitality sector."

Pubs and eateries are being asked to call last orders at 10.30pm before closing at 11pm.

The DUP leader added: "In practice, this brings the normal closing times forward by half an hour and there will be no late licensing.

"The intention behind the earlier closing time is that socialising later in the evening is considered to increase the risk of virus spreading because people adhere to the rules less strictly after consuming alcohol and in venues where they are used to mixing freely.

"There can be no exceptions to this, so weddings and other important social events will also be required to comply."

The First Minister said the arrangements will be subject to enforcement.

It is a later closing time than the rest of the UK, where a 10pm curfew has been introduced, but earlier than the 11.30pm curfew in the Republic of Ireland.

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill said: "The sector is going to lose hours, it's losing staff and it has lost live music and needs to be given a fighting chance.

"A curfew is not ideal, but we in the hospitality sector will do all we can to make this work, which hopefully will be only a temporary measure."

Bars which do not serve food opened their doors again on Wednesday for the first time in six months.

In Northern Ireland, off-licences and supermarkets can sell alcohol until 11pm most days.

The Department of Health said 320 new cases of Covid-19 had been notified in Northern Ireland on Tuesday relating to the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the total number of infections to 11,269, including 1,702 notified within the last seven days.