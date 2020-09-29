Outcome of Bloody Sunday review to be published

Credit: Thirteen people were shot dead and 15 injured on 30 January 1972. A fourteenth died four months later in hospital.

The families of those killed and wounded on Bloody Sunday will learn if more soldiers will be prosecuted for the events of 30 January 1972.

They campaigned for prosecutions after the Saville Inquiry found their loved ones were shot without justification.

In March 2019, the Public Prosecution Service announced that 'Soldier F' would be prosecuted for two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Lawyers for a number of the Bloody Sunday families challenged that decision questioning the reasons put forward by the PPS for not prosecuting other soldiers and for not prosecuting Soldier F for a further three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The PPS has now completed a review of its original decision and is due to publish its findings on Tuesday.