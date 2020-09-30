Health Minister warns NI 'at crossroads' and more restrictions likely

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that Northern Ireland is at a crossroads in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, adding that further action is now needed.

At the latest press briefing on Wednesday, Mr Swann confirmed that the NI Executive would be looking at what steps to take next and whether they would be localised or apply across the region.

“This virus does not recognise good intentions,” Mr Swann said, urging everyone to play their part in adhering to restrictions already in place.

He also insisted: “I want to avoid another lockdown.”

Mr Swann said: “I realise that we have already asked a lot of you all. I know it’s been really hard and I know only too well that we are all tired.

“Still, I’m going to and I will ask for more – for a renewed commitment, for a concerted effort to get us through this winter.”

What is a 'circuit-breaker' and could one be used in NI?

Mr Swann added that he thought it would be highly unlikely Stormont would not agree further measures to be taken when they meet to discuss the issue on Thursday.

Despite his reluctance to return to lockdown, he said he would not be taking a Northern Ireland-wide “circuit-breaker” off the table.

A circuit-breaker is a short, sharp intervention aimed at breaking the spread of infection which basically amounts to a lockdown of two weeks.

It could mean measures including a ban on mixing between households in all but the most exceptional circumstances, limiting all but essential travel, and further tightening restrictions on the hospitality and retail sectors.

The Health Minister said he did not expect one to be introduced on Thursday, as there were too many local variations on infection rates across the region.

Asked if the Halloween break might see such a move, Mr Swann suggested that could be a “timely” juncture, as it would coincide with school holidays.

Latest Covid stats

One person who tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Northern Ireland, while the Department of Health has also recorded 424 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period - a significant increase.

The latest death occurred outside the 24-hour period, but was not previously reported.

It brings the official death toll to 579, but that figure is expected to increase when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

A total of 4,833 people were tested during the 24-hour reporting period.

In the last seven days, the Derry City and Strabane area has seen the most cases with 487 - one of the highest figures of any region across the UK, according to Stormont's Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Ian Young - while Belfast has had 455.

There have been 221 cases in Newry, Mourne and Down during that same period, 196 in Mid Ulster, and 133 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Numbers in all other areas are relatively low at present.

Mid and East Antrim which had been cause for concern and was one of the areas where restrictions were introduced first has had 36 cases in the last seven days.

Sixty-seven people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 10 are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators.

There are currently 25 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further 11 suspected outbreaks.