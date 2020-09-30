Eleventh person arrested in Muckamore Abbey investigation

An eleventh person has been arrested by police investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

The 44-year-old was detained by police by detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch and later released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI has been investigating thousands of incidents of alleged abuse at the Co Antrim hospital for people with mental health needs and severe learning disabilities.

Earlier this month, it was announced that a public inquiry will be held into the allegations.