Man murdered in Ballymena ‘victim of vicious and violent beating’

Police have named the 33-year-old man who was murdered in Ballymena, saying he is believed to have been the victim of a “vicious, sustained and violent beating that resulted in his death”.

The victim, who was found dead in a flat in the Crebilly Road area of the Ballykeel estate in the town, has been identified as Donald Fraser-Rennie.

Two men who have been arrested on suspicion of murder, aged 29 and 33, remain in police custody.

My thoughts are with Donald’s family and his fiancée at this very sad and difficult time. PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact us.”

Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in contact with the victim between Tuesday 29 September and 1am on Wednesday 30 September.

DCI Caldwell also appealed to anyone who was in the Crebilly area between midday on Tuesday and 1am on Wednesday and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to come forward.

“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how inconsequential you may think it is, to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101,” he said.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a young girl has sadly died in a house fire in the Staffa Drive area of Ballykeel, causing more shock and sadness among local residents.