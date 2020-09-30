The Mighty Celt Tyrone McKenna: Child actor to boxing star

Belfast boxer Tyrone McKenna has been left disappointed after aiming for a life-changing win in the final of the Golden Contract Tournament.

The Belfast fighter took on England’s Ohara Davies behind closed doors in London due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At stake, a two-year, five-fight MTK Global contract that guarantees a six-figure purse for each fight.

Speaking to UTV ahead of the fight, larger-than-life McKenna acknowledged that it was a prime opportunity, recalling harder times on the dole and recognising that a lucrative contract would mean so much to him and his family.

Having starred as a youngster in the film The Mighty Celt from which he now takes his nickname, it could all have been very different though.

“During the camp when I’m sparring every day, dieting, and going out on the runs, I’m like: ‘Could have been an actor, you know?’” he jokingly told UTV.

“Chose boxing. Chose the hardest sport in the world.”

And hard it was when Wednesday night saw McKenna take to the ring for 10 close-fought rounds against his opponent Davies.

When the result went to the cards, the judges scored in Davies favour 96-94, 96-94, 95-95 – handing the Super Lightweight Golden Contract to the victor.

Earlier on the fight bill, Belfast’s Steven Ward made his successful cruiserweight debut as he beats Jone Volau on points after six rounds (59-55).