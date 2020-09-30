Woman and boy escape injury in Carrick petrol bomb attack

A woman and boy have escaped injured in what police believe was a petrol bomb attack in Carrickfergus.

They were inside the property in the Schomberg Court area when the incident occurred shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

Damage was caused to a window and the front of the property and police and firefighters attended the scene.

PSNI Detective Constable Douglas said: "We believe this was a petrol bomb attack and we are working to establish a motive for this reckless act.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area last night, at around 9pm, and saw what happened, or who has information that may help our investigation, to call our detectives in Ballymena on 101.”