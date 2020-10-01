Business groups call on Executive to resist second lockdown

A number of business organisations across Northern Ireland have called on the Executive to resist placing the local economy in another lockdown.

The groups - Belfast Chamber, Causeway Chamber, Derry Chamber, Hospitality Ulster, Manufacturing NI, Newry Chamber, NI Retail Consortium and Retail NI - have issued a joint statement warning Ministers of the economic cost of harsh restrictions being put in place.

They say that, without the same degree of financial support offered earlier in the year, a second lockdown would result in business closures and job losses.

Despite his reluctance to return to lockdown, Robin Swann has said he wouldn't take a 'circuit-breaker' off the table. Credit: Pacemaker

In the statement, the organisations say: “We are all well aware of the huge challenge before the Executive as it continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Equally, it has been a really tough time for businesses in many sectors of our economy with both employers and employees facing into an uncertain future. Throughout the crisis created by COVID-19, businesses have stepped forward and played their part.

"We understand how Ministers may have to introduce additional measures to help in the fight against the virus however, we have come together to ask that they carefully consider the impact that each of their actions have on businesses and their staff and we especially implore you to resist placing our economy in any type of lockdown again."

The statement continues: "It is absolutely clear that the Executive does not have the financial firepower to offer the kind of levels of support previously available to businesses during the last lockdown. Our fear is that a lockdown without sufficient support for businesses will result in closures and a considerable number of job losses and that devastating economic impact is something we urge Ministers to have at the forefront of their minds.

"The Executive has an enormous task but we encourage them to work with business to find solutions that ensure that when we get through this crisis, as we will, we can retain jobs, keep businesses open and have an economy that is strong and capable of growing again”.﻿

Robin Swann has been giving evidence to the Assembly's health committee. Credit: NI Assembly

It comes as the Health Minister warned that "further difficult decisions are necessary" in the fight against coronavirus.

Giving evidence to the Assembly's health committee on Thursday morning, Robin Swann referred to an "alarming increase" in the number of positive Covid-19 cases across Northern Ireland. An additional 424 cases were confirmed on Wednesday, the highest daily total since the current testing regime started.

"We are facing a very serious situation," he said, repeating his assessment that Northern Ireland stands at a crossroads.

"If the current trends do not change, if attitudes to this virus do not toughen, in six weeks' time our hospital inpatient numbers will exceed those witnessed during the first wave - and that isn't even the worst-case scenario."He added: "We are now in a place where further difficult decisions are necessary ... I will be coming to the Executive later today with a set of proposals."